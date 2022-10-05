Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group

Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group

Southeast Bank Ltd, signed an agreement with KDS Group, Chattogram recently. Under this agreement, Southeast Bank will provide Payroll Service (Beton Card) to KDS Group for disbursement of salary and wages to their RMG workers and staff, says a press release.
Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of KDS Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens 174th Branch at Chakaria
Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group
Padma Bank, Momo Inn sign business deal
Consumer prices in Japan’s capital rise at fastest pace
UK's embattled govt stares at new U-turn on economy
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest since 2020
Underground reservoirs help BD to boost rice output
US auto sales remain slow in third quarter


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft