Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group

Southeast Bank Ltd, signed an agreement with KDS Group, Chattogram recently. Under this agreement, Southeast Bank will provide Payroll Service (Beton Card) to KDS Group for disbursement of salary and wages to their RMG workers and staff, says a press release.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Kamrul Hasan Siddiqui, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of KDS Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Other concerned officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.