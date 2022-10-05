

Padma Bank, Momo Inn sign business deal

Jabed Amin, Deputy Managing Director and COO of Padma Bank and Jewel Khan, Additional Managing Director of Momo Inn signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury and Head of Segments Nafisa Ara were also present in the occasion.

Under this agreement, Padma Bank cardholders can avail lucrative discounts on rooms and hotel services.





