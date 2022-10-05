Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US auto sales remain slow in third quarter

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW YORK, Oct 4: Automakers saw lackluster US sales in the third quarter, as manufacturers continued to grapple with supply constraints, according to reports from the companies Monday.
The auto sector has been battling a shortage of components with supply problems that initially affected mainly semiconductors later spreading to other parts.
Japan's Toyota suffered a seven percent drop in sales in the latest three months, to more than 526,000 units, while FCA -- part of the Stellantis group which includes the Fiat and Chrysler brands -- saw its sales drop by six percent compared to the same period of 2021. Jeff Kommor, FCA's US head of sales, said "we continue to deal with challenging industry supply constraints."
US automaker Ford, which is expected to announce its sales figures on Tuesday, had previously warned that the company would likely end the quarter with up to 45,000 vehicles stockpiled due to the lack of parts amid the persistent problems in its supply chains.
But the situation appears to be improving at General Motors, which bucked the trend to sell over 555,000 vehicles, marking a 24 percent jump compared to a year earlier.
GM retained its spot as top seller in the US market, and said "improved semiconductor supplies, stable production and improvements in dealer inventory" helped it to regain market share. Hyundai reported a three percent rise in sales, but other brands such as Honda and Nissan suffered large declines.
Electric car maker Tesla, which does not detail its US sales, said on Sunday that it delivered 343,830 vehicles worldwide between July and September. While this was at the low end of analyst expectations, it marked an increase of over 42 percent increase.
The outlook for the auto sector has become more uncertain with the economic slowdown and inflation weighing on consumers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens 174th Branch at Chakaria
Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group
Padma Bank, Momo Inn sign business deal
Consumer prices in Japan’s capital rise at fastest pace
UK's embattled govt stares at new U-turn on economy
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest since 2020
Underground reservoirs help BD to boost rice output
US auto sales remain slow in third quarter


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft