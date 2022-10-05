Ongoing Daraz fashion week concludes on Oct 9

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, launched this year's "Daraz Fashion Week 2022" on Monday.

On this exclusive event, many popular fashion brands are stepping in with massive discounts, offers and many more on Daraz, providing customers with the opportunity to unleash their shopping spree.

The most awaited campaign for all the fashionistas will continue till October 9, next.

Daraz Fashion Week 2022 is coming with many exciting offers - Flat Shipping, Flat Sales, Hot Deals, Special Vouchers and Shake Shake! Infinity MegaMall, the title sponsor of the event, comes with 10 percent discounts on all of its products.

The three co-sponsors - Bata, Fabrilife and Wow Skin Science - are providing attractive facilities as well. Bata is providing up to 60 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 1500; while Fabrilife offering up to 45 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 949 and Wow Skin Science offering up to 15 percent off with free shipping min purchase BDT 999.

The event partners are Kay Kraft with up to 30 percent off, Raw Nation with up to 40 percent off, Manfare with up to 60 percent off and free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 750, Milani Cosmetics with flat 25 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 1499, SSB Leather with up to 70 percent off on minimum purchase of BDT 1500, Crocodile with up to 30 percent off and free shipping on all purchase, Nirvana Color with up to 25 percent Off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 599, Masculine with flat 20 percent off and free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 1500, Iqon with flat 20% off, PRISTINE with upto 25% off, Gorur Ghash with flat 10% off.

On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "At Daraz, we have been working towards enhancing our customers' life by providing them with not just what they want but also what they NEED, ensuring utmost convenience. Our Fashion Week campaign comes as an opportunity to avail authentic branded products at lucrative prices; hence it received a huge response from our consumers last year. As a result, we organized this event with even more partners to widen the shopping options for our beloved customers".

















