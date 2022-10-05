Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ongoing Daraz fashion week concludes on Oct 9

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, launched this year's "Daraz Fashion Week 2022" on Monday.
On this exclusive event, many popular fashion brands are stepping in with massive discounts, offers and many more on Daraz, providing customers with the opportunity to unleash their shopping spree.
The most awaited campaign for all the fashionistas will continue till October 9, next.
Daraz Fashion Week 2022 is coming with many exciting offers - Flat Shipping, Flat Sales, Hot Deals, Special Vouchers and Shake Shake! Infinity MegaMall, the title sponsor of the event, comes with 10 percent discounts on all of its products.
The three co-sponsors - Bata, Fabrilife and Wow Skin Science - are providing attractive facilities as well. Bata is providing up to 60 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 1500; while Fabrilife offering up to 45 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 949 and Wow Skin Science offering up to 15 percent off with free shipping min purchase BDT 999.
The event partners are Kay Kraft with up to 30 percent off, Raw Nation with up to 40 percent off, Manfare with up to 60 percent off and free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 750, Milani Cosmetics with flat 25 percent off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 1499, SSB Leather with up to 70 percent off on minimum purchase of BDT 1500, Crocodile with up to 30 percent off and free shipping on all purchase, Nirvana Color with up to 25 percent Off with free shipping on minimum purchase BDT 599, Masculine with flat 20 percent off and free shipping on minimum purchase of BDT 1500, Iqon with flat 20% off, PRISTINE with upto 25% off, Gorur Ghash with flat 10% off.
On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "At Daraz, we have been working towards enhancing our customers' life by providing them with not just what they want but also what they NEED, ensuring utmost convenience. Our Fashion Week campaign comes as an opportunity to avail authentic branded products at lucrative prices; hence it received a huge response from our consumers last year. As a result, we organized this event with even more partners to widen the shopping options for our beloved customers".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens 174th Branch at Chakaria
Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group
Padma Bank, Momo Inn sign business deal
Consumer prices in Japan’s capital rise at fastest pace
UK's embattled govt stares at new U-turn on economy
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest since 2020
Underground reservoirs help BD to boost rice output
US auto sales remain slow in third quarter


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft