Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:24 AM
Pakistan LNG tenders fail to fetch bidders

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4: Pakistan's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shortages appear prolonging for years as it failed to attract any bidder for a long-term contract because of tight international market conditions.
The state-run Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Monday announced the results of two tenders for a total of 72 LNG cargos after a month-long extension in deadline and said it did not receive any bid. The PLL had originally floated the tender for 72 cargos - one cargo a month. This was to be in the shape of one tender for two lots - for first year January 2023 to December 2023 and then five years from January 2024 to December 2028.
The split was then modified to first lot of 24 cargos from January 2023 to December 2024 and second lot of 48 cargos from January 2025 to December 2028 on the desire of prospective bidders. To facilitate bidders, the deadline was also extended to October 3.
However, no bidder came back with a bid for either slots, indicating LNG was not available in the spot market as Europe booked all surplus cargos to make up for its energy shortages arising out of blockade of Russian gas supplies. Because of Nordstream disruptions, Germany is in advanced stages of development of at least four floating LNG terminals on war footing and has been booking longer term contracts in the Middle East at record prices touching $40 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu).    -Dawn


