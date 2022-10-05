Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:24 AM
Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

GP brings new cobranded 4G smartphone

To break the affordability barriers and bring value for money 4G smartphone for all, Grameenphone (GP) and Transsion Bangladesh have launched a new cobranded 4G smartphone - itel A24 Pro.
This cobranded handset is power packed with exciting features at a reasonable price to increase smartphone penetration for a digitally connected Bangladesh.
The handset is currently available in the market in three attractive colors at only BDT 6990 (excluding VAT). For more information, customers may visit grameenphone.com, says a press release.  
This newly launched 4G smartphone has a 5 Inc display equipped with 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor. In addition, it has 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which will ensure the smooth experience of digital services through its pre-installed MyGP App, and the 3020 MAh battery will give backup for daylong usage.
Along with this 4G smartphone, GP customers will also enjoy complimentary Internet for one year; customers will get a total of 24GB of Internet, every month 2GB (1GB regular data and 1GB Bioscope Streaming with a validity of 7 days) for 12 months.  
Solaiman Alam, GP Chief Digital and Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam said: "With itel A24 Pro smartphone in hand, I hope our customers will be able to experience Grameenphone's countrywide 4G network coverage and improve their digital lifestyles through seamless connectivity".
Transsion Bangladesh Limited CEO Rezwanul Hoque said: "itel is a budget-friendly and popular brand among smartphone users in the Bangladesh marketIn that continuation, it is expected that the A24 Pro smartphone with the best 4G offer at an affordable price will win the hearts of the customers."


