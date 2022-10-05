

Haval introduces financing options with StanChart

Md. Anwar Touheed, Head-Mortgage & Auto Retail Banking, StandChart, and Azharul Islam, CEO, Ace Autos Ltd, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the Haval showroom in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, Manager, Mortgage & Auto Product, Standard Chartered Bank, and Chief HR Officer of Ace Autos Ltd Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed were also present on the occasion.







