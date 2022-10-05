Walton launches first smartphone of its new series Orbit

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched the first smartphone of its new series 'Orbit' in the market.

Modeled as 'Orbit Y50', the newly released smartphone is equipped with many amazing specs including HD plus large screen, Triple back Cameras, powerful RAM-ROM and Battery, says a press release.

Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Marketing in-charge of Walton Mobile, said that the 'Orbit Y50' will give users the feel of orbiting around new revolutions. The device has come in three attractive colors of Metallic Gold, Baby Blue and Pine Green. Priced at BDT 12,999 without VAT, the new smartphone is available at all Walton Plaza, brand and retail outlets across the country. Customers can also purchase the phone from e-commerce platform Walton E-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/1VDbSsG) or Walcart (https://cutt.ly/FVSx7Mu).

Rubayat Rahman Chowdhury, Marketing Coordinator of Walton Mobile, said that the newly launched 'Orbit Y50' smartphone features a 6.82-inch IPS Full Lamination HD plus V-drop display with 1640X720 pixel screen resolutions. The 5 points multi touch display has IPS Incell Technology with 2.5D glass.

Runs on Android 12 operating system, the device sports a 2.0 GHz Helio A22 SoC ARM Cortex-A53 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8300 GPU which will ensure higher speed and performance. The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via Micro SD card.

The phone comes with f/2.0 aperture AI Triple Cameras with PDAF Technology and LED flash. Its 13-megapixel main camera with 1/3.06 inch large sensor and 5P lens will ensure sharp and colorful photos. The device also sports 8MP Selfie Camera.

It has many interesting features including Face Detection, Digital Zoom (4.0x), Touch Focus, Touch Shot, Smile Shutter, Self-Timer, Logo Watermark, Filters, Gridlines, Anti Flicker, Normal Mode, Beauty Mode, Panorama, Time-Lapse, PRO Mode (White Balance, ISO), QR Code, Portrait, AR Sticker Video etc.

The phone has a 4200 mAh High-Density battery for sufficient power backup. Connectivity options include Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, LAN Hotspot, OTA and OTG. Sensors include Proximity, Light (Brightness), Accelerometer (3D), Orientation (3D) GPS, A-GPS Navigation etc.

Other features include Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor, Dual 4G VoLTE, FM Radio with recording facility, Full HD video recording and playback, Emergency SOS, Theme Engine, Smart wake up, Motion gesture etc.

Customers will get 30 days instant replacement facility along with one-year service warranty for the 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphone.







