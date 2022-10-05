EU commissioners urge European answer to energy price shock

BRUSSELS, Oct 4: Two key members of the EU's executive Monday criticised Germany over its 200-billion-euro plan to address the current energy shock and called for a joint European response.

In a highly unusual move, representatives from France and Italy to the European Commission said Berlin's plan to help German consumers and businesses "raised questions" of fairness.

There are "member states that do not have the same budgetary leeway as Germany" and may not be able to support their economy equally, wrote commissioners Thierry Breton and Paolo Gentiloni in the French newspaper Les Echos and other European publications.

"More than ever, we must avoid distorting competition in the internal market," warned Breton, the commissioner from France, and Gentiloni, his counterpart from Italy.

"We must not start a subsidy race, thus calling into question the principles of solidarity and unity that underpin the success of our European project," they added.

Gentiloni and Breton, whose countries are among the most indebted in the EU, therefore pleaded for "common European instruments" to help bloc countries face energy inflation on a more equal footing. -AFP











