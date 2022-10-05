Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022
bKash, BigganChinta to hold 2nd Sc Festival for students

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

bKash, BigganChinta to hold 2nd Sc Festival for students

bKash, BigganChinta to hold 2nd Sc Festival for students

To promote and nurture the creativity and experimentation in science among the school students, bKash and BigganChinta, a leading science related monthly publication, are going to organize 'bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival-2022' for the second time across the
country.
An agreement has been signed between bKash and BigganChinta at bKash's head office in the city on Tuesday.  Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash and Abdul Quayum, Editor, BigganChinta signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
This year, Science Festival will be organized for school students in the divisional cities across the country with the slogan 'Biggane Bikash (science for prosperity). Young science and technology enthusiastic students will get the opportunity to demonstrate their projects of innovation. Besides, science related quiz competition, book exhibition and sale will be held in the festival.
Finally, with the participation of all divisional level winners, a national level science festival will be held where winners will be awarded.
Among others, Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir, General Manger Sayma Ahsan; General Manager, Event and Activation of the Daily Prothom Alo Arup Kumar Ghosh and Executive Editor of BigganChinta Abul Bashar were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

