

Emirates SkyCargo, United Cargo announce landmark deal

The MoU was signed at the World Cargo Symposium (WCS) - IATA event in London, UK by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo and Jan Krems, President, United Cargo, says a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and United Cargo will work closely on a number of aspects, which include expanding cargo interline options and blocked space agreements. This will build on existing cargo interline arrangements between both air cargo operators and offer freight customers access to more capacity on a larger combined global network.

United Cargo will have access to Emirates SkyCargo's high frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of passenger flights to over 100 global destinations and 11 freighters, whilst Emirates SkyCargo will have access to over 200 cities in the US and 300 cities across five continents through United Cargo.







