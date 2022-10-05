Video
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Business

Aman Textile, Ayesha Fashion noted as latest green factories

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

Two more Bangladeshi factories have been recognised as green factories by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).
The USGBC recently recognised Aman Textile Limited of Gazipur in platinum category and Ayesha Fashion Limited in Dhaka in gold category.
Mohiuddin Rubel, director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said that with this new addition the total number of environmentally friendly green clothing factories in the country stood at 173.
The journey of the first eco-friendly factory in Bangladesh started in 2012.
Garment sector entrepreneur Sajjadur Rahman Mridha became the pioneer by setting up his Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi EPZ, Pabna.
Industry insiders say now the image of Bangladesh is shining in the world becoming the proud nation of the highest number of environmentally friendly factories.    -UNB


