Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 26.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 6,544.83. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 16.87 points to finish at 2,343.04 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.40 points to close at 1,430.49.
Out of 370 issues traded, 77 advanced, 112 declined and 181 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 12901.95 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 12,847.37 million at the previous session of the week. Orion Pharma dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Beximco, EHL, BBS and BSC.
Apex Foods was the day's top gainer, rising 8.73 per cent, while KEYACOSMET was the worst loser, shedding 6.02 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 89.40 points to settle at 19,288.83 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 54.74 points to close at 11,563.31. Of the issues traded, 81 declined, 56 advanced and 94 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL opens 174th Branch at Chakaria
Southeast Bank inks deal with KDS Group
Padma Bank, Momo Inn sign business deal
Consumer prices in Japan’s capital rise at fastest pace
UK's embattled govt stares at new U-turn on economy
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest since 2020
Underground reservoirs help BD to boost rice output
US auto sales remain slow in third quarter


Latest News
Bijoya Dashami: Bangladesh all set to bid adieu to Goddess Durga!
Stall worker stabbed to death in Durga Puja fair
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
2 children drown in Sunamganj haor
US national debt surpasses $31 trillion: Treasury report
S Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
UK, US visit: PM to address media on Thursday
Xavi outraged at refereeing 'injustice' in Inter defeat
We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen
Remittance fell in Sep due to exchange rate volatility: Bangladesh Bank
Most Read News
National power grid failure: Blackout across Bangladesh
Trump sues CNN for defamation, may act against Jan 6 panel
North Korea fires missile over Japan
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Workers from law firms show their support to Arema FC supporters
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft