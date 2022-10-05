Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 26.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 6,544.83. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 16.87 points to finish at 2,343.04 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.40 points to close at 1,430.49.

Out of 370 issues traded, 77 advanced, 112 declined and 181 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 12901.95 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 12,847.37 million at the previous session of the week. Orion Pharma dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Beximco, EHL, BBS and BSC.

Apex Foods was the day's top gainer, rising 8.73 per cent, while KEYACOSMET was the worst loser, shedding 6.02 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 89.40 points to settle at 19,288.83 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 54.74 points to close at 11,563.31. Of the issues traded, 81 declined, 56 advanced and 94 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. -BSS















