476 die in road crashes in Sept: RSF report

At least 476 people were killed in road accidents across the country in the month of September. Of them, 169 people were killed in 182 motorcycle accidents, according to a report of the Road Safety Foundation.

The people were killed in 407 separate accidents

that left 794 more injured during the period, it claimed.

In a press release, Road Safety Foundation (RSF) published its monthly report on Monday citing that of the total deceased, 62 were women, 77 were children and 62 were students of different educational institutions.

It said that the average daily death on road was 16.74 persons in August with 519 people killed and some 961 injured in 458 road accidents. The daily average slightly reduced to 15.86 persons in September as a result of which the death toll decreased by 5.25 per cent.

"However, the reduction in casualties does not indicate any sustainable improvement," said the report.

Of the accidents, some 134 accidents, which is 32.92 per cent of the total, took place on national highways, 158 or 38.82 per cent on regional roads, 73 or 17.93 per cent on rural roads, 36 or 8.84 per cent on city roads and six or 1.47 per cent in other places, said the report.

In 182 motorcycle accidents, 169 people were killed, which is 35.50 per cent of the total deaths. Motorcycle accidents comprise 44.71 per cent of all accidents. According to the report based on data extracted from nine national dailies and seven online news portals and electronic media outlets, there were 29 accidents in Dhaka which saw 23 casualties and 37 injuries.

In the meantime, 78 were killed and three went missing in nine waterways accidents while 19 died and six were injured in 21 train accidents.

It also stated that the reasons behind road accidents include reckless speeding, driver incompetence and physical and mental illness; no fixed payment or work hours, low-speed vehicles on highways; reckless motorcycling by young people; lack of awareness about traffic laws, lack of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) capacity, poor traffic management; and extortion in the public transport sector.

In July, the highest 739 lives were lost this year in road accidents.











