Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:20 AM
HC drops ACC official’s bail petition

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday dropped bail petition of Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges, from the cause list of the court.
The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Mohammad Ali ordered dropping the bail petition out of the cause list as no lawyer appeared on behalf of Basir during the court proceedings.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, who represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed the matter.
Although a single member bench of the HC comprised of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal on August 23 granted bail to Basir until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence. But, the same HC bench on August 24 revoked Basir's bail due to a 'procedural defect'.
The HC had previously set April 13 for hearing Basir's bail appeal, suspending an order that imposed a fine of Tk 8 million on him for taking bribe.
The court also granted bail to Mizanur Rahman, a
suspended deputy inspector general of police who was sentenced to three years in prison in the same case, in April.
During a television interview, Mizanur claimed that Basir had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended.
The Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka handed Mizanur and Basir the jail terms on February 23 this year.
On July 16 in 2019, the ACC filed a case against the sacked Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and ACC Director Enamul Basir for involvement in a Tk 40 lakh bribery scam.
Enamul Basir joined the then Anti-Corruption Bureau in 1991. After the formation of the commission, he was promoted to Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Director.


