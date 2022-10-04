Video
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022
Home Front Page

Karotoa Boat Capsize

Dist admin probe report submitted

Ghat leasee, boatman, passenger share blame for tragedy

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Oct 3: The probe committee formed by the district administration led by its Additional District Magistrate Dipankar Kumar Roy on Monday submitted its report on the boat capsize incident that took place on September 25 at Auliaghat in Marea UP of Boda Upazila in Panchagarh.
In the probe report, submitted to Deputy Commissioner Md Jahurul Islam, the leasee of Auliaghat was made responsible for the accident. Same time, it also blamed that boatman for his inefficiency and passengers for their lack of awareness about the accident due to additional load.
Meanwhile, the rescue teams of the Fire Service have conducted its rescue operations for the ninth consecutive days. However, three of the missing persons haven't yet been found after around nine days.
The three missing persons are Bhupen Alias Pania, son of Madan Chandra of Hatiduba      village of Debiganj, Suren, son of Khagendranath of Sankoa of Boda and Joya Rani, daughter of Dhirendranath of Ghatiapara of Sadar Upazila.
The incident of boat capsize claimed some 69 lives, who are from Hindu community and were going to attend a religious meeting marking the Durga Puja. The boat, which has a capacity of carrying only 50 to 60 persons, was carrying more than 100 people to take them to the opposite side of the river Karotoa.
Confirming the probe report, DC Jahurul Islam told media he received the probe report at his office on Sunday night and forwarded a copy of the report to the Cabinet Division for further steps.
The authorities of Shipping Ministry, Police and Fire Service and Civil Defence are also investigating the incident. They will also submit their reports to their higher authorities. The Cabinet Division will give its necessary directives after getting all the reports.
"In the probe report, the leasee of the ghat, boatman and passengers were made responsible for the accident. The leasee was not cautious about its responsibility to make the boatman aware about such accident while the boatman was also inefficient and the passengers were not aware about their safety. We will take further steps following the instruction of the Cabinet Division," he added.
The probe report mentioned five recommendations to prevent such accidents in future.
Shahjahan Ali, Station-in-Charge of Boda Fire Station, told this correspondent that seven women members have been searching for the dead bodies of the three persons still missing after the incident. As the water of the river started receding, they have been searching the bodies in the chars.


