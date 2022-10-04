Covid: 2 more deaths, 696 cases reported in 24hrs

The country reported two more Covid-linked deaths with 696 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,371 while the total caseload to 2,026,908, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Both the latest deceased were men from Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 12 per cent from Sunday's 14. 35 per cent as 5,801 samples were tested.

The mortality rate and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.03per cent, respectively.

In September, the country

reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB













