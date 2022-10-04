

PM returns home

She left Washington at

6:30pm (US time) on Sunday and made a short stopover at London Stanstead Airport from where she started her journey to Dhaka.

The Prime Minister went to London on September 15 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She attended a royal reception hosted by King Charles III.

On September 19 she left for New York to attend and address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

BSS adds: Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban today.

Party President and also President of AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative Nomination Board Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at 4:00pm, said a press release on Monday.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home in the early hours of Tuesday wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the UN.She left Washington at6:30pm (US time) on Sunday and made a short stopover at London Stanstead Airport from where she started her journey to Dhaka.The Prime Minister went to London on September 15 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She attended a royal reception hosted by King Charles III.On September 19 she left for New York to attend and address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.BSS adds: Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban today.Party President and also President of AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative Nomination Board Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at 4:00pm, said a press release on Monday.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.