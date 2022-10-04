Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM returns home

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

PM returns home

PM returns home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home in the early hours of Tuesday wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the UN.
She left Washington at
6:30pm (US time) on Sunday and made a short stopover at London Stanstead Airport from where she started her journey to Dhaka.
The Prime Minister went to London on September 15 to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She attended  a royal reception hosted by King Charles III.
On September 19 she left for New York to attend and address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.   
 BSS adds: Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban today.
Party President and also President of AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative Nomination Board Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held at 4:00pm, said a press release on Monday.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 3 die, 525 patients hospitalised
Students using candle lights for study during frequent load shedding
Exporters for narrowing export-remittance dollar sales gap
476 die in road crashes in Sept: RSF report
Calls for more funding as pre-COP27 climate talks open in DR Congo
HC drops ACC official’s bail petition
Dist admin probe report submitted
Covid: 2 more deaths, 696 cases reported in 24hrs


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft