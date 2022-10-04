Video
Jungle Salimpur Master Plan feasibility study kicks off  

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has begun feasibility studies to prepare a Master Plan for the construction of various projects on 3,100 acres of land in Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda Upazila, CDA officials said on Monday.
The proposed Master Plan envisages construction of a Night Safari Park -first in South Asia, Chattogram Central Jail, a Sports Village, a Hill Management Training Centre, Eco park, Safari Park, Training Centres for the Police, RAB and Ansar, a High-Power Transmission Tower for Bangladesh Betar and a number of  projects of Chattogram City Corporation in Jungle Salimpur.
The Chattogram district administration tried in vain for long to recover these khas lands from illegal occupation by grabbers and criminals, said officials.
The illegal occupants have begun to vacate these khas lands after the district administration published a notice asking them to quit.
The  district administration snapped illegal connections of  power, gas and water supply lines to these grabbers.
It has started the construction of boundary walls around the proposed 57.50-acre Safari Park, expected to be opened to visitors in 2023t.
The safari park is expected to t cost Tk 20, said officials.
Recently, mobile courts realised Tk 31,000 filing 38 cases against 41 vehicles for entering the jungle without valid papers.


