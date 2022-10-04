Dipu Moni prescribes yoga at edn instts

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Monday called for practicing meditation and yoga at educational institutions for the betterment of society and education.

She said it while inaugurating a Post-Covid fitness programme at IDB Bhaban in the capital.

She said that there was no alternative to meditation and yoga in

protecting health.

'Meditation plays a major role in religious practice,' she said.

'What the west says about various issues, including health protection, originated in the East,' she said.

'We have been practicing these for thousands of years,' she said.

'We have been practicing meditation, yoga and other health protection systems for centuries, but we forgot them when western countries increasingly practiced them, she said.

'We adopted them after books were written about their benefits,' said Dipu Moni.

'This is good news,' she said, adding, 'medical science says meditation helps cure a wide variety of ailments, starting from heart disease,' she said.

'We want our students to learn human values to become enlightened citizens,' she said.

'Meditation plays a big role to enrich life,' she said.

'We want the students to develop scientific attitude , skilled in using technology, humanitarian and creative. Meditation can help advance these pursuits,' she said.

She said, Quantum Method has been doing it for long with more and more educational institutes adopting the system.

'I became a beneficiary of Quantum Method, after taking lessons , a few years ago. I think there is the need for spreading meditation among people,' she said.









