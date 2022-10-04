Special Covid-19 vaccination drive extended for 3 days

The ongoing special Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country has been extended till October 8.

Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, came up with the announcement on Monday.

He said that this campaign will continue on October 4, 6 and 8. This time has been extended due to demand. After that the first dose will not be administered.

Dr Shamsul Haque, Line Director of the DGHS said, "After October 8, there will be no campaign for taking the first and second doses. However, if someone cannot take it for logical reasons, then they can take it later through the designated vaccine centre."

As a logical reason, he said that maybe someone could be sick for the last six months, unable to get out of bed at all. They can take vaccine from the designated centre.

Dr Shamsul Haque, said, "This vaccination programme will continue for the next three days. Vaccination can be done in the same way that people have already been vaccinated. In the last three days, 81 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose, second dose and booster dose. Many are still left to take the booster dose and telling us that they want to get vaccinated. Now Covid-19 infection rate is 15 per cent. Considering the overall aspect, the duration of the campaign is being extended for three more days."

"We have delivered the vaccine locally. We have enough vaccines. We have extended the time so that everyone gets vaccinated. Hope this opportunity will bring many good benefits for us," he added.

Dr. Ahmadul Kabir said that due to most of the population has come under the vaccination so the number of people admitted to hospital due to coronavirus is less. This is a major effect of mass vaccination. So overall we are extending this time."

Before the start of the campaign, Prof Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS said that the target of vaccination in the country has already been achieved. Of the total population, 97 per cent received the first dose of the vaccine, 90 per cent the second dose, and 41 per cent the third or booster dose. This special programme is especially for those who are yet to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine. After the end of this campaign, the first and second doses of the vaccine will no longer be administered but the booster dose will continue.

As reasons for not administrating vaccine, he said that there is a shortage of vaccines and some vaccines will expire after October. Currently three crore vaccines are in hand.









