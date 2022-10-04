Price of bottled soybean oil cut by Tk 14

Within 11 days of reducing the price of palm oil by Tk 13 per litre, there was relief in the price of soybean oil. The price of bottled oil has been reduced by Tk 14 per litre and the price of loose soybean oil by Tk 17 per litre.

According to the decision, one litre of bottled oil will be sold at Tk 178, which was Tk 192 till now. And the price of a five litre bottle will be Tk 880 which was Tk 945 so far.

The new price of loose soybean oil will be Tk 158, which was Tk 175 till now.

This was disclosed in a press release of Bangladesh Vegetable Well Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association on Monday. It is also said that the price will be effective from Tuesday.

Last September 22, the Commerce Ministry reduced the price of palm oil by Tk 13 to Tk 133 per litre. The price of edible oil in the country has been increasing since 2021 due to rising dollar prices. A litre bottle of soybean oil was priced at Tk 205. However, on July 21, the price of oil was reduced to Tk 185 per litre.

In between, the taka's depreciation against the dollar further pushed up prices. On August 23, the new price was increased by Tk 7 to Tk 192 per litre.

The additional price of the dollar did not decrease, but the Commerce Ministry recalculated and fixed this price after the reduced price of oil arrived in the country after the price fall in the international market.

In the past few months, the price of the dollar has increased from Tk 84 to Tk 106. Due to the 25 per cent depreciation of the taka, the news of imported goods also increased by 25 per cent.

The government has given exemption on VAT to make the price of edible oil more affordable to consumers.

In order to reduce the pressure on traders, the NBR issued a notification on March 14, waiving 15 per cent VAT at the production level and 5 per cent at the trading level of soybean and palm oil.

Two days after this, the 15 per cent VAT imposed at the import level of edible oil was reduced to 5 per cent. Then its term was fixed till June 30.

Later, in another notification issued on July 3, which expired last Friday, the VAT waiver facility was extended to September 30.

On September 20, a letter was sent to the NBR from the Ministry to continue the VAT exemption for another three months.










