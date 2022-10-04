Video
Home Front Page

EC amending RPO for EVM

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) decided to enact law empowering election officials to cast vote up to 1 per cent of the voters in a polling booth through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if the fingerprints of the voters don't match with biometric data stored in the EC server.
Speaking to journalists on Monday at EC building Election Commissioner Jahangir Alam said, "Soon we will send our proposal to the Law Ministry to amend Representation of the People's Order (RPO) and enact law for the empowerment of election officials to cast vote up to one percent of the fingerprint mismatch voters."
There have been allegations that election officials sometimes misuse this authority and allows even up to 25 per cent voters in a polling booth to cast votes in cases of fingerprint mismatch.
In the previous elections where EVMs were used, many voters complained that biometrics could not read their fingerprints.
According to EC officials, this can happen if one's fingers get damaged either because of ageing, accidents or certain types of work.
To solve this problem the EC is      planning to collect finger prints of voters who have not given impressions from 10 fingers, for ensuring a hassle-free election.
EC officials said many voters, especially women and the elderly face hassles in casting votes when election is conducted using electronic voting machines. On many occasions, fingerprints did not match with the database while using an EVM.
EC officials said before getting a smart National Identity Card in 2016, normal NID holders had to provide impressions from four fingers. And smart NID card holders had to give impressions from 10 fingers.
According to the EC so far, 5,949,472 voters have received smart cards.


