Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:19 AM
Woman gets 7-yr in jail for posing as wife to  collect pension  

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Monday sentenced a woman to seven years of imprisonment for withdrawing and misappropriating pension money impersonating herself as the widow of a Defence Ministry officer.
Judge Md Shahidul Islam of Special Judge Court-7 in Dhaka delivered the judgement in absence of the convict, Shefali Begum.
The case statement is that Assistant Secretary of Defence Ministry, Hamidur Rahman went on retirement in 1986.  He died on September 18 in 1999. Hamidur's wife died before his death and all his sons and daughters were adults. As a result, none could lay claim to his pension money.
Nearly 8 years after his death on May 28 in 2007, a sub-ordinate staff of the same ministry, Shefali Begum, impersonating herself as the wife of Hamidur, appealed to the ministry to sanction the pension in favour of her. As usual,  she submitted fake marriage certificate and succession certificate, and collected Tk 700,000 from 1999 to 2016 as pension money.
In this connection Assistant Director Sohana Akhter of ACC filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station against Shefali Begum. The ACC on May 8 in 2018 submitted charge sheet against Shefali Begum.


