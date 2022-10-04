BD under AL worse than during BNP's rule: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Parliament GM Quader said on Monday that the condition of Bangladesh under Awami League "is worse than it was during BNP's rule".

While exchanging views with reporters at Rangpur Circuit House he said, "We supported the present government out of the expectation that it would institutionalise democracy and eradicate corruption."

"The sad truth is that they have completely failed to ensure good governance," he said.

"That's why Jatiya Party is completely disappointed", he said.

Quader said that the next election would not be free and fair under this government.

He said that the country's economy "is very fragile". He expressed doubts that this government would be able to repay the loans taken for mega projects. The country's earnings from exports and remittance "are also falling," he said.

He said that the government failed to run the country. He said that the country was headed to uncertainties as the general election was approaching. He said that there was confusion over whether or not all the political participate in the elections.

Asked whether or not Jatiya Party would participate in the election, Quader said, no decision has been taken as yet.

Earlier Quader arrived in Rangpur from Syedpur Airport , escorted by outriders. Rangpur Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, Jatiya Party leaders Abul Masud Chowdhury Nantu, Abdul Razzak and SM Yasir received him.










