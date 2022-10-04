Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday urged all to remain alert about evil forces, saying that the forces are in the field to create anarchy, marking the Durga Puja.

"After carrying out incidents, the rogue group attributes the responsibility on AL. So, all of you should be careful," he said while visiting Puja Mandop at Jagannath Hall on Dhaka University campus here on Monday afternoon.

Noting that the evil forces are in the field, Quader said, "We wish to destroy this evil".

Jagannath Hall Provost Professor Mihir Lal Saha and Chhatra League Central President Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya were present on the occasion. -BSS











