BNP, allies to lunch movement simultaneously: Fakhrul

Simultaneous movement to oust the fascist government will be carried out under the leadership of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it on Monday after the meeting with Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

He said, "Our ongoing movement against the government has been goining on with the consensus of all our affiliated political parties. We are all agreed to accelerate our movement under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and in the her absence, Tarique Rahman will lead us."

"After completing second round of discussions with the anti-government political parities we will start the movement simultaneous," said Fakhrul and added, "All the political parties are demanding resignation of the Awami League government and conduct election under a neutral government."

BNP stared its second round of discussions with 20-party alliance on Sunday. On the second day of the meeting they discussed with JP and the Liberal Democratic Party.

Demanding the unconditional release of the BNP leaders and activists along with Khaleda Zia BNP Secretary General said, "Now we are determining the points of the movements. Considering the demand of the people of the country we can add some new points to our previous demands.

Mostafa Jamal Haider Chairman of JP (Kazi Zafar) said, "We are also concerned about the demands of the farmers and labours. If we can form a democratic government we will fulfil their demands."

He also stressed on the formation of a neutral government by dissolving parliament.











