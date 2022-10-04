

Leaving fear behind Durga appears in tribal outfit in Ctg

Among the 282 mandaps across the city, one has been drawing the attraction of devotees and visitors most. The goddess Durga has appeared here dressed as a tribal woman.

South Nalapara Puja Celebration Council has come up with this unique theme in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The mandap named as 'Parban' (festivsal) is highlighting the life and culture of the tribespeople of Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The celebration of indigenous culture became visible in the attire of Durga and her children Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik. The whole mandap was decorated with bamboo, bamboo crafted walls and other materials inspired from the day to day life of indigenous people.

Theme planner Razib Bishwash Raja said 14,000 bamboos have been incorporated in the mandap design that has been implemented by artist Bishwajit Aich.

Durga herself was wearing indigenous headpiece, ornaments all made of bamboo and motif of her drape was also selected from indigenous heritage. Apart from the deities there were other characters depicting tribal men, women and children wearing with musical instruments and dancing and taking part in the celebration. -UNB









CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: Burying the wounds and panic of last year's communal attacks, the Hindu community in the port city are celebrating their largest religious festival amid fanfare and creative themes this year.