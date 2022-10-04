Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Leaving fear behind Durga appears in tribal outfit in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Leaving fear behind Durga appears in tribal outfit in Ctg

Leaving fear behind Durga appears in tribal outfit in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: Burying the wounds and panic of last year's communal attacks, the Hindu community in the port city are celebrating their largest religious festival amid fanfare and creative themes this year.
Among the 282 mandaps across the city, one has been drawing the attraction of devotees and visitors most. The goddess Durga has appeared here dressed as a tribal woman.
South Nalapara Puja Celebration Council has come up with this unique theme in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The mandap named as 'Parban' (festivsal) is highlighting the life and culture of the tribespeople of Chattogram Hill Tracts.
The celebration of indigenous culture became visible in the attire of Durga and her children Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik. The whole mandap was decorated with bamboo, bamboo crafted walls and other materials inspired from the day to day life of indigenous people.
Theme planner Razib Bishwash Raja said 14,000 bamboos have been incorporated in the mandap design that has been implemented by artist Bishwajit Aich.
Durga herself was wearing indigenous headpiece, ornaments all made of bamboo and motif of her drape was also selected from indigenous heritage. Apart from the deities there were other characters depicting tribal men, women and children wearing with musical instruments and dancing and taking part in the celebration.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia
Zia killed many freedom fighters to prolong 'illegal rule', says Joy in FB post
Leaving fear behind Durga appears in tribal outfit in Ctg
Man killed as train hits private car in Gazipur
Actress Saba sues Robi for copyright violation
177 BNP leaders granted bail
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city
Toab Khan laid to rest


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft