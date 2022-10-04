Actress Saba sues Robi for copyright violation

Actress Sohana Sharmin Saba filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Sunday against Robi Axiata, a mobile telecommunications operator in the country, for broadcasting a celebrity show named 'Adda with Sohana Saba' without permission.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded the statement of the complainant- actress, Sohana Saba and ordered police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report by December 15 after investigation.

The complainant named 14 accused in the case including Robi Axiata Chairman Thayaparan Sangarapillai.

The other accused in this case are MS Institute Studio, Director Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Dr M Sadequl Islam, Dr Hance Bijoysuria, Bibek Sud, Randip Singh Shekhon, Kamal Dua, Chief Commercial Officer Shiab Ahmed, Chief Corporate officer Shahedul Alam, Chief Information Officer Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Executive Officer Riaz Rashed and managing Partner Tarque Ibne Haider.

According to the petition, four years ago Tarokalaya made a celebrity talk show named 'Adda with Soaha saba' which was broadcast by many digital platforms including Robi Axiata and M/S Einstech Studios. Many earned financial benefits by broadcasting it without permission of the actress. These two companies broadcast the celebrity programme in online and off line, it is clear that they violated the Copy Right Act. As a result the actress incurred a huge loss.











