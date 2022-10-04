Video
Woman crushed to death between two buses in city

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death between two buses in Gulistan area of the capital on Monday, said police.
The deceased was identified as Halima Begum of South Keraniganj.
The accident occurred around 9 am when Halima was trapped between two buses in front of Ananda Bus counter while going to BIRDEM General Hospital, leaving her critically injured.
Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead around 1:30pm, said Inspector Bachhhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp.     -UNB


