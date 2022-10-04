Toab Khan laid to rest



Late journalist Toab Khan was given the guard of honour at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city on Monday. photo: observer

He died of old age complications at a city hospital on Saturday.

Toab Khan is survived by his widow Hazera Khanam and daughter Tania Khan, who lives in the United States.

He was buried after Tania returned from the US.

He was buried in the grave of his younger daughter Esha Khan, who died of heart failure on May 23, 1997.

People from all walks of life paid their last respects to veteran journalist Toab Khan at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city on Monday.

His body was kept there under the management of Sammilita Sanskritik Jote.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at the office of Dainik Bangla, his last working place, at Tejgaon Industrial Area in the morning, from there his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at around 11:30am where it was kept until the midday for people to pay their last respects.

Later, his body was taken to the National Press Club of which he was a life member at around 1:00pm where his second-namaz-e-janaza was held.

Friends and colleagues paid their last respects by placing wreaths.

His janaza prayers at Press Club was largely attended including by Editors, and representatives of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Journalist Welfare Trust.

Ekushey Padak winner for journalism, Toab Khan breathed his last at the United Hospital on Saturday at the age of 87.

His journalism career began in 1953 after he joined weekly Janata.

He joined Dainik Sangbad in 1955.

From 1961 to 1964, he was News Editor of Dainik Sangbad.

In 1964, Toab Khan joined Dainik Pakistan and served it in different capacities including as News Editor.

In 1972, Dainik Pakistan was renamed and Toab Khan was its Editor and Hasan Hfizur Rahman, the Chief Editor.

From 1973 to 1975, he was Press Secretary to Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Toab Khan also served as the Principal Information Officer and Director General of the Press Institute of Bangladesh.

He served as Press Secretary to President Lt Gen H M Ershad.

In 1991, he was Press Secretary to President Shahabuddin Ahmed.

In 1991, he was appointed as Editor of Dainik Bangla, which was shut down in 1997.

Toab Khan played a key role in Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the War of Liberation.

He also served as the Advisory Editor of Dainik Janakantha.

Recently, he joined as the first Editor of Danik Bangla brought out under new owners.

Toab Khan was also the first Editor of Newsbangla24.com, run by the same owners.











