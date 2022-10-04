HC commutes death sentence of 4 murder convicts to life term

The High Court on Sunday commuted the death sentence of four convicts to life imprisonment in connection with Monir Hossain murder case in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district.

At the same time, the HC bench upheld the lower court verdict that awarded life term imprisonments in connection with the same case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain delivered the verdict after concluding hearing on the appeals.

Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel appeared for the state while Advocates Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, SM Shahjahan and M Masud Rana appeared for the accused during the hearing on the appeals.

According to the case statements, vegetable trader Monir Hossain, son of Akkas Ali of Musarchar village of Jampur union of Sonargaon upazila called by the accused on the night of June 18 in 2007 and threw him into a pond after stabbing him in a field by the accused. The accused also covered the body with hyacinth.

On March 30 in 2017, Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Kamrun Nahar in a verdict awarded death sentence to four people and life imprisonment to two other people in the connection with the case. Those who were received death sentences by the lower court and commuted to life sentence by the High Court are: Ataul Hamid Paragh, Alamgir Hossain, Ershad Hossain Bhuttu and Ratan Ibne Masud.

Golzar Hossain and Shaheen were sentenced to life imprisonment by the lower court and their sentenced is being upheld by the HC. Accused Shaheen is absconding.









