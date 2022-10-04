

Month-long cyber security awareness campaign underway



However, The NCSAM is worldwide promoted by the National Cyber security Alliance (NCSA) of the USA under the Department of Homeland Security. This year's theme of the NCSAM is "securing the internet is our shared responsibility".



Indeed, this year's theme is a significant one, calling on all internet users and providers to work more closely to ensure security in the cyber world.



The point, however, in today's digital age it is essential to be well informed and alert of cyber security and crimes, and especially since the internet has become an integral part of our lives.



Most importantly, cyber crime affects all of us directly or indirectly because as individuals and companies - we all possess information that is worth something to cyber criminals. And we are living in an increasingly digital world and it is very important that we educate ourselves about cyber security.



Cyber security, in particular is the practice of protecting systems, networks, devices, applications or any other digital infrastructure against malicious attacks. Cyber criminals purposefully attacks to access, manipulate, destroy sensitive data or extort money from unsuspecting victims.



However, cyber criminals all across the world are reportedly using advanced technologies, newer platforms and novel techniques to extort and harass people in the cyberspace.



As far as Bangladesh is concerned on the cyber crime issue, our Cyber Police Centre of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reportedly received around 1,500 cybercrime complaints every month on an average in the past years, the number has now shot up to a staggering 2,500. Moreover, barely three months ago the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) had estimated that on average , 169 cybercrime cases were filed every month in 2020 - under four different acts - and the figure rose to 194 in 2021.



These figures, however, do not reflect the actual scenario of the crimes being committed, including cyber stalking, profile hacking, cyber bullying, dating scams, information theft, cyber terrorism etc , since most victims often lodge complaints only as a last resort.



While we acknowledge sincere efforts of our law enforcers for arresting criminals in domestic cyberspace, it is time for the general public to develop a clear understanding on the nature of cyber crimes and to deal with the menace accordingly. On that note, we urge all to develop cyber security awareness under the ongoing campaign.

