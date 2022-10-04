Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Drivers must obey traffic rules

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear Sir

Nowadays we can see that the drivers compete with one another as who can reach first, who's car have more motion. For this cause thousands of accident have happen. This driver's compete may cause of death for hundreds of general people and passengers. It's hundred percent liability going on drivers. Because in various accident news we can find that, the drivers drive their car with more motion as a result they cannot control their car perfectly in every time and accident have happen.

Drivers should keep in mind that, More motion More damnification. Now for preventing accident, government should take some new effective steps. Such as if government set up ultramodern machine in every highways which admonish the car when it's motion is over rated and take the photo of the car.

After this process, government take steps against those car that race is over and make sure the drivers an amount of fine. If the system is put into effect hopefully it can be said that, the accident may occur less than present, the drivers can be aware and the motion of the vehicles is controlled. After all, a lot of people's lives become surplus.

Md Jobaidul Islam
Student, Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasah



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drivers must obey traffic rules
Europe’s far-right populists are on the march again
 Non-Life Insurance sector must be included in Non-Tariff market
Rooftop gardening
History of tea, global position and workers' dilemmas
Equal access to quality education is vital for our progress
Illegal food stalls at Bahadur Shah Park
US cheers Ukraine’s battlefield success at Lyman


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft