Drivers must obey traffic rules

Dear Sir



Nowadays we can see that the drivers compete with one another as who can reach first, who's car have more motion. For this cause thousands of accident have happen. This driver's compete may cause of death for hundreds of general people and passengers. It's hundred percent liability going on drivers. Because in various accident news we can find that, the drivers drive their car with more motion as a result they cannot control their car perfectly in every time and accident have happen.



Drivers should keep in mind that, More motion More damnification. Now for preventing accident, government should take some new effective steps. Such as if government set up ultramodern machine in every highways which admonish the car when it's motion is over rated and take the photo of the car.



After this process, government take steps against those car that race is over and make sure the drivers an amount of fine. If the system is put into effect hopefully it can be said that, the accident may occur less than present, the drivers can be aware and the motion of the vehicles is controlled. After all, a lot of people's lives become surplus.



Md Jobaidul Islam

Student, Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasah