

Rooftop gardening



Rooftop gardening are green spaces that people build on the roofs of their homes or on the roofs of industrial and commercial buildings. It is a means to utilize invaluable sun light and available home -made organic inputs to harvest fresh and healthy food. It is a 'grow your own food' concept, especially for vegetables and fruits. Rooftop gardening may be a part of solution to the worsening city environment and may turn the Urban Heat Island into a Green Belt for city dwellers.



Ever rising concerns of chemical poisoning and food contamination that pose serious health hazards may be counterpoised with the introduction of rooftop gardening. Pollution can also be reduced through maintaining the greenery. Rooftop garden is a source of Carbon sink; it helps to ensure cool environment and restore the habitat of biodiversity. Recent research findings showed that top floor's temperature of a building may go down upto 2-30C for cultivating different crops on rooftop. It can be mentioned here that the city corporation authority has already declared 10% holding tax exemption for promoting rooftop gardening in Dhaka. Even if half of the buildings of Dhaka city facilitate rooftop gardening, it would be great impact on environment.



There are some challenges in rooftop gardening. It requires continuous effort from the gardener. Unplanned and random rooftop gardening cannot bear a good result in the long run. At the same time, most of the rooftop gardeners are lack behind about proper knowledge of gardening, selecting good varieties of plants, growing media etc. Rooftop gardening needs proper planning, easy supply of water, airflow, enough sunlight exposure, protection from scorching sun's heat etc. In that case, landscape architects and structural engineers can help the house owners to build customized rooftop gardens according to their needs and demands. Recently some companies have been developed by some agriculturist and other personnel to support city dwellers in taking care of one's private garden for maximum productivity. Among them, Environmental organization 'Green Savers' offer consultancy on different aspects of planting - including roof gardening. The organization also has a tree doctor, mobile clinic and hospital for trees.



Varieties of plants can be used in rooftop gardening depending on the seasons. The following plants can be used for vegetables- brinjal, tomato, red amaranth, gourds, lady's finger, bean, stem amaranth, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, kangkong, carrot, capsicum, hyacinth bean, yard long bean, Indian spinach, pointed gourd, cucumber, drumstick,teasle gourd etc. Spices-chilli, ginger, onion, garlic, coriander, alubokhara, chieve etc; for fruits- mango, malta, lemon, guava, hog-plum, sapota, jujube, papaya, orange, dragon fruits, wax apple, karanda etc; for flowers- rose, marigold, hibiscus, bougainvillea, jasmines, adenium, zinnia, lily, lilium, orchid, lotus, chrysanthemum, cactus-succulents, petunia, anthurium, fern, coleus, aglaeonema etc; for medicinal plants- aloevera, thankuni, tulsi, pudina etc. Many people are also rearing chicken, fish (tilapia), koel and pigeon on roofs to mitigate to some extent protein needs of family members.



It is believed that the Hanging Garden of Babylon, existed about 600 B.C. was the first rooftop garden in the world. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Though rooftop gardening is being practiced in Bangladesh for several years, but in a survey, 80% of the people opined that a few innovative people started rooftop gardening in Bangladesh since 1985 after the release of BARI Kazi Peyara-1. Meanwhile, through trial and error, the technology of rooftop gardening has been improved. Now a days, rooftop gardening has been popularized and increasing through personal initiatives, various television programs, YouTube channels, social media platforms like Facebook and to some extent government and non-government initiatives. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), both public and private Universities and Research Organization have taken some project to develop and popularize sustainable rooftop gardening.



In this context, a project is running at Horticulture Research Centre, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute funded by NATP-II, BARC to promote rooftop gardening for increasing safe food production of vegetables- fruits and also creating a natural beautification with flowers and foliages using good variety, appropriate container, standardization of growing media, irrigation and nutrient management, pest and disease management etc. Under this NATP project, a remarkable number of quality propagules were produced of BARI developed different horticultural crops and distributed to city dwellers through training, field day, demonstration,workshop etc. to popularize technologies developed by BARI on rooftop gardening. In many countries, government provide incentives so that peoplemake rooftop gardens. For example in some cities of the USA, for each square foot of green roof, a fixed amount of money is given to the rooftop gardeners.



Moreover, in some countries, government made laws to make rooftop garden compulsory. Tokyo was the first city of the world to make compulsion to create at least 20 per cent of the roof area into garden. In 2009, Canada made a law to make rooftop gardens in at least 20 per cent of the roof area of all six-storied and above buildings.Due to the global warming, it is timenow to encourage people to involve in rooftop gardening.So, Government guidance and encouragement is urgently needed in Bangladesh to spread out the concept of rooftop gardening which were developed systematically by the developers and make it popularalong with aesthetic value, greener environment, economic profit as well as nutritional security.

The writer is former director,Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Gazipur











