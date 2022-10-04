21 shops burnt in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 3: At least 21 shops have been gutted by fire in Swarupkathi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The fire originated at a sweetmeat shop and engulfed the adjoining shops in Attghar Kuriyana Bazar at around 5 am, according to local sources.

On information, fire service personnel from Swarupkathi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort, said its official Abdus Salam.

He initially assumed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.