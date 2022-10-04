

The World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2022 was inaugurated in Patuakhali on Monday. Patuakhali DC Md Kamal Hossain inaugurated the week on District Shishu Academy premises in the town in the morning. Later on, a discussion was held with ADC (Education and ICT) Sheikh Abdullah Al Sadid in the chair. District Children Affairs Officer Md Abdullah Jabbar delivered the welcome speech at the programme. ASP Md Saidul Islam and District Education Officer Md Mojibar Rahman also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer