Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:16 AM
Home Countryside

Normal deliveries ensured at Bamondanga UHFWC

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 3: Bamondanga Union Health and Family Welfare Centre (UHFWC) under Sundarganj Upazila in the district ensured the normal deliveries of 100 pregnant mothers of the union in the last few months.
Office sources said a project entitled Mamota was commenced in the district in June of 2021 to provide delivery services to the pregnant mothers of the district in a bid to reduce the mother and infant mortality rate to help the government achieve sustainable development goals.
Like other UHFWCs of the district, the Bamondanga one was brought under Mamota project.
The project is being implemented by Save the Children, Korea in partnership with SKS Foundation, a local non-government organization, with the financial support of Korea International.
Required number of staff was also appointed there from the project to run the overall activities of the centre peacefully.
Then the staff of the centre including local public representatives started the motivational works among the pregnant mothers and their guardians about safe delivery at the centre. In response, the pregnant mothers started going to the centre and gave birth their children there taking the need-based services from the concerned staff of the centre.
Seeing the successful deliveries at the centre, the attendance of the pregnant mothers continued to rise day by day. On Sunday, the number of normal deliveries stood at 100. On fulfilling 100 normal deliveries at the centre, a function on discussion and cake-cutting was held there on Monday afternoon.
Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr Sekender Ali attended the function as the chief guest and said the center had become much popular one to the pregnant mothers for conducting coordinated and cordial efforts by the staff of the centre.  He also urged all concerned to keep up the position of the centre in future.
Later, the 100th mother who gave birth to a child here is fed cake on behalf of the organizer.
Md. Jabbar Ali, local UP chairman, said through providing services for normal deliveries to the pregnant mothers, the centre has become a place of confidence to the pregnant mothers and their guardians of the union.
He said all credit went to the staff of GO and NGO and called upon them to maintain its continuity in the days ahead.


