Two men murdered in Munshiganj, Natore

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Natore, on Saturday.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was stabbed to death over trivial matter in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The incident took place in Laskarpur Natun Rasta Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 8pm.
The deceased was identified as Sharif Dhali, 24, son of Taiyab Dhali, a resident of the area. He was a day-labourer by profession.
Local sources said Md Jannat, 24, son of Md Mahiuddin of the area, beat up one Sharif Sheikh, 55, in the afternoon. As Hasara Union Parishad (UP) Ward No. 3 Member Harun Ar Rashid along with his people challenged Jannat over the matter, Jannat tried to stab the UP member.
At that time, he mistakenly stabbed Sharif Dhali, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Hena Ahmed Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sharif Dhali dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the accused Jannat went into hiding soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Quamruzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was allegedly killed during a scuffle with a tea stall owner in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Saturday night following a dispute over money.
The deceased was identified as Saiful lslam Joy, 45, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Puranpara Mohalla.
Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin said Saiful locked in a scuffle with tea stall owner Masud Rana at around 10pm at one stage of an altercation over the due money of Tk 100.
At that time, some part of his right hand was cut down by a broken glass, and later, he started bleeding.
Locals rescued him in critical condition and took him to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, Masud went into hiding soon after the   incident.
The relatives of the deceased alleged that Masud killed Saiful by striking him with the broken glass.
However, legal action will be taken in this regard, OC Matin added.


