Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Manda

MANDA, NAOGAON, Oct 3: Fertiliser, black gram and onion seeds were distributed among 230 marginal farmers in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday.

Manda Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises under the Agricultural Incentive Programme.

Manda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Bakkar Siddique, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Abdul Mannan Akand, Upazila Agriculture Officer Shayla Sharmin, Upazila BMDA Assistant Engineer Anwar Hossain, Upazila Rural Development Officer Afzal Hossain, and Upazila Public Health Department Engineer Enayet Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each farmer has been provided 1 kg of onion seed, 20 kgs of DAP and 20 kgs of MOP fertilisers. Besides, each of 80 farmers were distributed 5 kgs of black gram seeds, 10 kgs of DAP and 5 kgs of MOP fertiliser.











