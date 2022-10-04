Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 fishermen sustain burn injuries in cylinder blast

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 3: Three fishermen have sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a fishing trawler in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The injured are Nur Alam, Md Manju and Habib Ullah, residents of Char Nizam Village under Dhalchar Union in the upazila.
According to the fishermen of the trawler, a gas cylinder suddenly exploded when they were cooking in the trawler at around 9pm, which left three people injured.
The injured were taken to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.
Of the injured, Nur Alam is in critical condition, said Dhalchar Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam Hawlader.
Officer-in-Charge of Dakshin Aicha Police Station Md Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 shops burnt in Pirojpur
The World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2022
Normal deliveries ensured at Bamondanga UHFWC
Two men murdered in Munshiganj, Natore
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Manda
A seminar on 'Agricultural Mechanization in Bangladesh: Status, Challenges and Opportunities'
3 fishermen sustain burn injuries in cylinder blast
Surgical service starts at Baraigram Health Complex after 44 years


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft