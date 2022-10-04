3 fishermen sustain burn injuries in cylinder blast

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 3: Three fishermen have sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a fishing trawler in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The injured are Nur Alam, Md Manju and Habib Ullah, residents of Char Nizam Village under Dhalchar Union in the upazila.

According to the fishermen of the trawler, a gas cylinder suddenly exploded when they were cooking in the trawler at around 9pm, which left three people injured.

The injured were taken to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, Nur Alam is in critical condition, said Dhalchar Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam Hawlader.

Officer-in-Charge of Dakshin Aicha Police Station Md Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter.













