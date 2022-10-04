Surgical service starts at Baraigram Health Complex after 44 years

NATORE, Oct 3: After 44 years, Baraigram Upazila Health Complex in the district has started surgical operation from Thursday.

The hospital was established in the upazila in 1978 without any arrangement for surgical operation.

On the opening day, two pregnant women were operated successfully in the hospital. Besides, an X-ray machine and an ultrasonogram machine have been re-run. These were closed for 18 years.

According to the hospital sources, the health complex was 31-bed one in the beginning. Later on, the complex promoted to 50-bed one in 2020.

A modern room was built at that time. But it was not equipped with essential surgical things.

In 2004, a modern X-ray machine was allotted to the hospital.

But it was kept in the box under lock and key for 18 years. The ultrasonogram machine remained unused due to lack of technician.

Dolly Rani, residential medical officer of the hospital, confirmed caesarean delivery of two pregnant women on the opening day of the surgical operation. They are Bristy Rozario, 22, a resident of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila and Priyanka, 26, a resident of Jonail Village.

Bristy Rozario gave birth to twin babies. Both mother and newborns are well.

Khurshid Alam, upazila health and family planning officer, said, the surgical operation service has been opened in the hospital for the welfare of local people.

Professor Abdul Quddus, local MP, has helped him a lot in opening the surgical service, he added.

