Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 October, 2022, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Surgical service starts at Baraigram Health Complex after 44 years

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Oct 3: After 44 years, Baraigram Upazila Health Complex in the district has started surgical operation from Thursday.
The hospital was established in the upazila in 1978 without any  arrangement for surgical operation.
On the opening day, two pregnant women were operated successfully in the hospital. Besides, an X-ray machine and an ultrasonogram machine have been re-run. These were closed for 18 years.
According to the hospital sources, the health complex was 31-bed one in the beginning. Later on, the complex promoted to 50-bed one in 2020.
A modern room was built at that time. But it was not equipped with essential surgical things.
In 2004, a modern X-ray machine was allotted to the hospital.
But it was kept in the box under lock and key for 18 years. The ultrasonogram machine remained unused due to lack of technician.
Dolly Rani, residential medical officer of the hospital, confirmed caesarean delivery of two pregnant women on the opening day of the surgical operation. They are Bristy Rozario, 22, a resident of Bhabanipur Village in the upazila and Priyanka, 26, a resident of Jonail Village.
Bristy Rozario gave birth to twin babies.  Both mother and newborns are well.
Khurshid Alam, upazila health and family planning officer, said, the surgical operation service has been opened in the hospital for the welfare of local people.
Professor Abdul Quddus, local MP, has helped him a lot in opening the surgical service, he added.
Now the patients of surgical operation will get necessary treatment from the hospital regularly, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
21 shops burnt in Pirojpur
The World Children's Day and Child Rights Week-2022
Normal deliveries ensured at Bamondanga UHFWC
Two men murdered in Munshiganj, Natore
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Manda
A seminar on 'Agricultural Mechanization in Bangladesh: Status, Challenges and Opportunities'
3 fishermen sustain burn injuries in cylinder blast
Surgical service starts at Baraigram Health Complex after 44 years


Latest News
CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in RMG industry
BNP-BCL clash: Feni court denies bail to 14 BNP activists
Record 83 percent of Ukrainians want NATO membership: poll
OPEC+ tipped to make big cut in oil output
Gas stopped leaking from Nord Stream 1
476 people killed in 407 road accidents in September: Report
Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country
Khamenei blames Israel, US in first comments on protests
Quader urges all to stay alert about evil forces
Woman killed in Gazipur road crash
Most Read News
Ukraine: Key eastern town 'cleared' of Russian troops
Remittance inflow dips by 25pc to $1.5b in Aug
Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO
Students and guardians of Manarat Dhaka International School & College
Road crashes, a bottleneck to our GDP
26 killed as tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in India
Export earnings drop 6.25pc in Sept
‘Resilience of older persons in a changing world’
‘BGMEA struggling to maintain trade schedule amid load-shedding’
Qatar races to ready luxury and budget rooms for World Cup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft