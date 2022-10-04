Man dies as tree branch falls on him in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Oct 3: A man has died after the branch of a tree fell on him in Kalai Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Purba Sarail Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shahidul Islam was cutting branches of a tree in Purba Sarail area at noon.

At one stage, a branch fell on him accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, members of Kalai Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered his body.

Deputy Assistant Director of Joypurhat Fire Service Station Shawkat Ali Joddar confirmed the incident.












