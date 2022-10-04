Video
Home Countryside

One to die, three get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Monday sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Narayanganj and Kishoreganj.
NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a person to death and two others to life-term in jail for killing a man in Bandar Upazila in 2019.
Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Munsi Mohammad Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict in the morning.
The condemned convict, who was awarded death sentence, is Mithun, a resident of Noadda Village in the upazila. The lifers are Munna and Chayan, residents of the same area.
According to the prosecution, the convicts stabbed Mizan Sikder, a resident of Kaitrakhali area, to death on July 22, 2019, due to previous enmity.
Later on, a case was filed with Bandar Police Station (PS).
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in Bhairab Upazila in 2017.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibna Haque handed down the verdict.
The lifer is Abul Kalam, 30, son of Dr Mon Mia of Ahamadbad Village under Akhura Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.
According to the prosecution, police arrested Abul Kalam along with two kilograms of hemp and 30 bottles of phensedyl from Bhairab Railway Station area on February 19, 2017.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Railway PS in this regard.


