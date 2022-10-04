

Sohagi Kisku and Swapna Rani, two members of SAFF Championship winning National Female Football Team, were accorded a reception by Thakurgaon Reporters Unity at its office in the town on Sunday. Thakurgaon Sadar UNO Abu Taher Md Shamsuzzaman, Advisor of Bangladesh Awami Matsyajibi League Central Committee Shamim Ferdous Tagar, Acting President of Thakurgaon Reporters Unity Rezaul Karim Pradhan, Vice-President Engineer Hasinur Rahman and Assistant GS Asaduzzaman Asad were also present at that time. photo: observer