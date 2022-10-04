18 patients get free cataract operation at Nurun Nahar Hospital

FENI, Oct 3: Cataracts of 18 patients were operated free of cost while 100 patients were treated outdoor of Nurun Nahar-Moni Charity and Eye Hospital in the district on September 30.

A that time, Founder of this hospital and Managing Director of Shamarita Hospital Dr ABM Harun was present.

Under the supervision of Eye Specialist and Surgeon Dr Sohel Mahmud, from 8am to 2pm, the eye cataracts were operated and 100 patients were provided outdoor treatment.

Treatment is also available for other diseases including child disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis pain.

This hospital has been established by Dr Harun in his own village.

People of Feni and other districts are coming to the hospital for treatment purposes.

The 50-bed hospital included separate wards of man, woman and child. Its outdoor remains open from 8am to1pm and 4pm to 7pm. Prescription and medicine are provided free of cost to poor patients for five days in a week.













