Three women ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Joypurhat and Dinajpur, in two days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sari Urang, 30, wife of Sribas Das, a resident of Dildarpur Tea Garden area under Joychandi Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Salek said locals spotted the body of Sari Urang hanging from a branch of a jackfruit tree nearby the house at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Salek said it is being assumed that Sari might have committed suicide due to a family feud.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kulaura PS in this regard, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide after consuming poisonous tablet in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hira Moni, 28, wife of Masud Rana, a resident of Amanpur Village under Raikali Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hiar Moni took poisonous tablets in the house in the morning.

On information that she committed suicide, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her residence in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan Lima Mostari, 22, daughter of Md Ilyas Hossain, a resident of Amra Village in the upazila.

Father of the deceased Ilyas Hossain said Israt Jahan hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Later on, the family members saw her hanging body on Sunday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Ghoraghat Police Station OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.











