‘All homeless people to be given shelter soon’



A rally was brought out in Rajshahi City on Monday to mark the World Habitat Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Rajshahi and Kishoreganj.

At the programmes, the speakers in general said, the government has taken initiatives to provide houses to all the landless and homeless people of the country with land ownership within one/two years.

RAJSHAHI: The World Habitat Day was observed in the district with various programmes.

The programmes were organized jointly by Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) and Divisional Commissioner Office.

A rally was brought out marking the day. Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference hall of the RDA.

GSM Zafarullah, commissioner of Rajshahi Division, was present as the chief guest.

He said, already landlessness and homeless people were provided with houses in ten upazilas of the division.

All landless and homeless people will be given shelter in all eight districts of the division by 2023, he added.

With RDA Chairman Anwar Hossain in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Faruque Hossain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Murshed Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shariful Haque and RDA Officer Abul Kalam Azad.

Commissioner Zafarullah said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown courage in freeing the country from the homeless and landless for the first time in the world.

Mizbah Uddin, additional chief engineer of Department of Public Works, highlighted the significance of the day while presenting his keynote paper.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from Kishoreganj Collectorate Building. The rally paraded main roads in the town, and it ended at the starting point.

ADC (General) Mohammad Golam Mostafa attended the rally as the chief guest.

Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Bahadur Ali presided over it.

Among among others, Roads & Highway Executive Engineer Hritesh Barua, Public Health Department Executive Engineer Mahabubur Rahman, ASP (Admin) Mostak Sarker, Medical Officer Dr Mahabubur Rahman, President of Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md Mujibur Rahan Belal, and President of Brick Field Owners Association Md Khalakuzzaan spoke.











