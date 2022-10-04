BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat is virtually inaugurating its 94th branch at Khulshi, Chattogram recently. Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers and distinguished clients were also present. photo: BankKamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank handing over a ambulance to Professor Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam, Chairman of Professor Nazrul Rheumatology Foundation and Research as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility at a ceremony held in the city recently. Other officials from both the organisations are also present in the ceremony. This ambulance will help to transport the emergency patients at the time of medical emergency. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Director Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain is inaugurating its 204th branch at Noapara, Jessore, on Monday. Former Director Md. Ashik Hossain, Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury, Noapara Municipality Mayor Sushanto Kumar Das, Sarker Group Chairman Md Alamgir Hossain Sarker, Noapara Fertilizer Traders Association General Secretary Alhajj Shah Jalal Hossain and Noapara Bazaar Committee President Kazi Nazrul Islam are also present there. photo: BankMohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank inaugurating 'Navaran Sub-Branch' at Navaron, Sharsha, Jashore recently. Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem along with Md. Rabiul Hasan, General Manager (PRD), Mohammed Rafiq Newaz, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Khulna Zone) and local dignitaries are also present. photo: BankRanajit Kumar Roy, Member of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad - Jashore-04, recently inaugurating Union Bank Khajura Bazar branch, Jashore as chief guest. Deputy Managing Director of Union Bank Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of Jashore Govt. Shahid Sirajuddin Hossain College Md. Aminur Rahman, local elites and bank officials are also present. photo: Bank