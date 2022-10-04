LABCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President

Video
Published : Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

The Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LABCCI) re-elected Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser as President for the term 2022-2024.
The chamber also elected Md. Abul Hossen Sabuj as the new Secretary General.
Newly re-elected LABCCI President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, Managing Director, Sakhi Lines Ltd. (Sakhi Group) took the charges for the for third time.
He comes of an aristocratic Bhawal Shah Gazi family from Gazipur. He is also Managing Director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd., Sakhi Port Ltd., Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd., etc.
Moreover, Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations. He was the Former District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), Former Council Chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), Vice President of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), etc.
The following persons are other members of the newly elected board of directors;
Senior Vice President Md. Shahid Alam;  Vice Presidents: Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Majumder; Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury; Jakaria Shahid; Mohammad Khurshid Alam; AKM Shamsuzzaman.
Secretary General & Director Md. Abul Hossen Sabuj; Director Finance Noafel Bin Reza - Director Finance. Joint Secretary General and  Director Md. Sayem Faroky. Director Finance Ms. Farzana Afser, Directors: Nazmul Haque,  Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Amal Chandra Das, Rashed Hasan, Dr. Ahmed Robin Ispahani, Md. Tysir Khan, Jobayer Ahmed, Engr. Razeeb Haider, Mohammad Khurshed Ali, Shah Md. Rafkhat Afser, Ms. Meherun N Islam, Nizamuddin Mahmood, Dr. Lokiat Ullah, Mohammad Harun, and Zahirul Kayum.


